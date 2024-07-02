Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 4.8%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.69. 40,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,162,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avi Zeevi acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,039.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 145,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,736,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 194,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 551,520 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

