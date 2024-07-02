Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

COWZ traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $54.03. 2,084,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

