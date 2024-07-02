Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.90. 69,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.55. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

