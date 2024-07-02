Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.25.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OSK opened at $105.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $84.60 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oshkosh by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.