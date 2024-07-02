Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,894 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 3.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,509. The firm has a market cap of $394.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

