Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Billion

Optimism (OP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $159.62 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00002787 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Optimism Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,728,540 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

