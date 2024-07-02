Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Short Interest Down 16.9% in June

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $139,600,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $117,627,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Open Text by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Open Text by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,852,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 785,157 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Open Text by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,800,000 after purchasing an additional 782,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.64. 352,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,296. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. Open Text has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 159.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Open Text from $38.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

