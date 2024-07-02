ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 743,848 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 416,132 shares.The stock last traded at $64.19 and had previously closed at $62.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

ONE Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 66.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

