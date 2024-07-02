Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0989 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $664.19 million and approximately $19.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0989 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.52 or 0.05517979 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00046405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0993284 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $29,426,823.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.