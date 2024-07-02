Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the May 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,466. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 164.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,557,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,191,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,168,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 583,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 249,714 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

