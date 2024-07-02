Oak Thistle LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Humana by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $373.49. 975,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,593. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.23. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

