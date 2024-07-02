Oak Thistle LLC Trims Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,178 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 23.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,351 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.