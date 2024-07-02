Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SF

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.83. 702,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,254. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.