Oak Thistle LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 29.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 39.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 642,109 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SON traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,153. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

