Oak Thistle LLC Sells 6,293 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after acquiring an additional 834,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,854. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

