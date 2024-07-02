Oak Thistle LLC Sells 4,158 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 675,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,173. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $98.84.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

