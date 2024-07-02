Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX traded down $5.31 on Monday, reaching $195.89. 515,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,938. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.50 and a 200-day moving average of $221.17. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

