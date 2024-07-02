Oak Thistle LLC Raises Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 16.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,698. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.