Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 227.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 138,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 132,708 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 884,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

