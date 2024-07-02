Oak Thistle LLC Invests $303,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

