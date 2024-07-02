Oak Thistle LLC Invests $264,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coupang by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $21.08. 6,298,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,779,123. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

