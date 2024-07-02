Oak Thistle LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,862,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $989,639,000 after buying an additional 41,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $157,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $70,809,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.67. 1,893,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.