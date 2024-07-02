Oak Thistle LLC Has $494,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $217,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $446.32. 1,054,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,133. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.