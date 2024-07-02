Oak Thistle LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 88.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,346 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $8,956,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KLG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.33. 1,298,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,506. WK Kellogg Co has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.