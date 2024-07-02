Oak Thistle LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,778 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.88. 2,440,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,234. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.