Oak Thistle LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,161,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Clean Harbors by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH traded down $5.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.63. 575,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,809. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $231.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.50 and its 200 day moving average is $193.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.