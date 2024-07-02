Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 45,525 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. First Horizon comprises about 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,564,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

