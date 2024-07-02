NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.38

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 203732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Up 19.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.33.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The business had revenue of C$0.60 million for the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

