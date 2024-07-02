NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $15,004,800.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $15,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,078,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.67. 217,785,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,935,281. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.