Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 62,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

