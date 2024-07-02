Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 24,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

