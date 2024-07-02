Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

NNY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 20,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,655. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $8.66.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

