Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NMT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 9,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,653. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $11.24.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
