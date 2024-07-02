Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 49,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,737. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

