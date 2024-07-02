Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NEA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 1,154,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,276. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.