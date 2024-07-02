Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $24.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.10.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NRIX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after buying an additional 1,226,497 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 120,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.17.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
