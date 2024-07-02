NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.96.

NIKE Trading Up 1.9 %

NKE opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

