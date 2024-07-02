NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.96.

NKE stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in NIKE by 18.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in NIKE by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 36,552 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 80.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,066,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after acquiring an additional 476,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

