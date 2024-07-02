NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given “Sector Weight” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

