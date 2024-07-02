NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.04.

NIKE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,151,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

