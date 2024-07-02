NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,258,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,440,239 shares.The stock last traded at $24.72 and had previously closed at $25.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 574.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,722 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 54,267 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 776,555 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $9,927,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 138,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

