NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Update

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. NEXGEL has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 67.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of NEXGEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

