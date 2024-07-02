NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 464,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NBBK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. 297,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93. NB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $16.05.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore J. Rinaldi bought 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,125.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,995 shares of company stock worth $381,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBBK. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,232,000.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

