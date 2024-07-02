National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.28

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $67.98, with a volume of 22297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NHI. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NHI

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

Insider Activity

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.