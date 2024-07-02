Narus Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,948. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $112.82 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.96.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

