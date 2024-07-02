Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 43 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 64,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 9.8% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

V stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.53. 2,866,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.88 and a 200-day moving average of $273.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.