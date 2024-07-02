Narus Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.93. 197,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.