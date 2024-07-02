Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.8% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.8% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after acquiring an additional 140,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $143.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.19. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The company has a market cap of $394.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

