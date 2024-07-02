Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 5,980 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 51,673 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCT traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,887. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $327.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0011 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

