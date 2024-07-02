Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.70

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.66, with a volume of 346728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

